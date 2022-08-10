A League of Their Own Updates Beloved Story with Fun Spirit

There are even some of the same scenes—think the untidy ballplayers undergoing makeovers to better attract their perceived male fans. With their make-up on and hair done, they appeal better to the male gaze if uneasily and only for a time. And while the original rejected this ideal as sexist, the new version goes further in critiquing the systems our ballplayers find themselves in and is much more satisfying as a result.

As the series goes on, the warm and comforting notes pulled from the original mostly fade away as this version of the Peaches becomes real and their concerns pressing (although a late-season utterance of “there’s no crying in baseball” momentarily brings them back). The show pulls off this trick in part by making the baseball itself compelling—the familiar sports arc of an underdog team beating expectations is as satisfying as ever. And without spoiling it, let’s just say the final at-bat is a perfect conclusion to the eight or so hours before it.

So yes, “A League of Their Own” works as a plot-driven baseball story but it gets really interesting in how it addresses so many of the problems of the original. For one, Jacobson and Graham add a Black baseball player Max Chapman (played masterfully by Chanté Adams), who the league’s owners deny the opportunity to try out because of her race. Now, one Black character tacked on could do more harm than good, especially if she’s overly simplistic or used to make the white characters feel or look better.

Thankfully, Max has her own complete world outside of the Peaches, populated with complex, compelling Black characters. Their differences and numbers defy stereotypes, particularly in how the show portrays Max’s relationships with the women in her life, like her best friend Clance Morgan (the effervescent Gbemisola Ikumelo) and mother Toni (the formidable Saidah Arrika Ekulona). Max’s plotline is also interesting when the Peaches and the two interact. The show is careful not to let Shaw, in particular, off the hook for her complicity in a racist system that benefits her.