Hulu Adds Tawdry Steam to Their Scandal-Lite Series Reasonable Doubt

Corinealdi handles all of Jax’s contradictions with fiery aplomb, bobbing from one end of Jax’s impulsive, messy whims to the other. Her chemistry with Ealy is top-notch, slinking closer to and further away from him the more the wrongness of their dynamic entices her. That said, the ongoing push-and-pull of her many love interests grows a bit tiresome as the season progresses, especially as Lewis grows less and less sympathetic.

The rest of the cast don’t fare as well, unfortunately, the scripts saddling them with some pretty corny dialogue and paper-thin character traits. There’s the nerdy young Korean investigator (Tim Jo) who dispenses cringeworthy anti-jokes at lightning speed, the put-upon white partner (Christopher Cassarino) who has Jax’s back, but still gets called a “mark-ass buster” by clients, Jax’s gang of thinly-drawn female friends, each with their own interchangeable conflicts that serve as limp reflections of Jax’s own concerns.

The season’s various conflicts proceed at a snail’s pace and feel decidedly weighted toward Jax’s will-they-won’t-they love life, to the point where the season-long case feels like a vestigial subplot. The show’s attempts at political commentary feel just as messy, consisting primarily of on-the-nose lines about rape culture and the optics of rich Black men marrying white women.

But when “Reasonable Doubt” indulges in its seedier, soapier side, it can be trashy fun. Pauletta Washington (wife of Denzel and screen legend in her own right) is a hoot as Jax’s nosy mother, dispensing advice alongside rabid side-eyes through an increasingly dazzling array of cute sunglasses. Lines like “You let a blowjob and some cocoa butter lead you astray” and “I’m trying to be a housewife, when I’m really just a ho-wife?” are impossible not to snicker at, and I suspect that’s the point. After all, the murder weapon in the case is the broken stem of a wine glass, in case you’re wondering what tone the show is going for.

It’s all helped along by a staggeringly groovy score from Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (“Luke Cage”), who soak the proceedings in a soothing, sexy ‘70s R&B vibe—exceedingly helpful for when Jax gets down and dirty. The score’s aided by a killer soundtrack that includes hits from Jill Scott, Judie Tzuke, The Pharcyde, and Tyler, the Creator (some of which end up sung along to in the show’s many interminable solo car rides). Still, when the beats are this hot, can you blame them?

It’s hard to say whether the sleazy thrills and bursts of melodrama are worth the occasionally leaden pace “Reasonable Doubt” offers up. After all, I’m well aware I am not the target audience; the show is the inaugural effort of Disney’s Onyx Collective, an internal content brand meant to showcase the world of creators of color. And for those looking for “Diet Scandal,” it might well hit the spot, even if it feels like a more excessive also-ran.

"Reasonable Doubt" premieres on Hulu on September 27th.