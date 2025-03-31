What Are Your Favorite Roger Ebert Reviews About Empathy?

This Friday, April 4th, we will mark the 2025 Day4Empathy, 11 years since the passing of Roger Ebert. Roger famously said that movies were an “empathy machine,” and that was something he weaved into the way he appreciated the art of film. For the 2025 Day4Empathy, we wanted to know what reviews you think of when it comes to the way in which Roger viewed film through a lens of Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness (or FECK). Leave a comment below, reply on social media, or send an email to feedback@ebertdigital.com by Thursday, April 3rd at noon. Here is an example of a piece we did in 2019 on Roger’s FECK reviews to start you thinking, but don’t feel limited by these choices. There are so many from Roger’s illustrious career. Tell us your faves.