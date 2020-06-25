Example: We meet Alison (Maaike Neuville), the lead heroine of a story that barely gives anyone a personality, as she’s being ogled by a bunch of dopey men outside her car window. She’s on a trip to get a breast reduction at a shady plastic surgery hospital in Eastern Europe, with her husband Michael (Bart Hollanders) driving while her mother thinks the surgery is a bad idea (because the mother is getting some upkeep done herself). The hospital gives Alison and Michael some bad vibes, in part because they don't seem to follow standard procedure, and the doctors are sleazy. None of these details are particularly funny so much as lazily provided (like the doctor who is far too grabby with Alison), and the snark about the business overall completely dies in the air.

When Michael is taking a tour around with the predatory, skin-crawling hospital assistant Daniel (Benjamin Ramon), he discovers a woman who has been tied up, but with a mask on her face. Michael takes it off and boom—a zombie face, most of its mouth gone. The zombie breaks free, and Michael scurries to get Alison out of the surgery. Before long, the hospital has become a death trap with zombies that all sound like they're trying to clear their throats, and the couple link up with other people in the building hoping to get out alive.

Once “Yummy” kicks off its apocalypse by introducing this patient zero, that’s when things start to get really bad. As it mounts chaos, a lighting style that’s meant to be dynamic instead becomes monotonous: some parts of a room have a tinge of orange, or some have blue. The pacing takes on the same plain quality, as sometimes they scurry through a chase sequence, sometimes they have bare dialogue that slightly gives them more slightly personality than the zombies. The two-note guitar riff that chugs along during any action scenes starts to feel like an inside joke.