Created by series directors Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle (“No Escape,” “As Above, So Below”), “Waco: The Aftermath” wants to provide audiences with more juicy history of all things Waco while being aware that nothing can match the intensity of its previously dramatized siege. And so “Waco: The Aftermath” fires everything at its audience, giving us a drawn-out prequel, a courtroom-drama sequel, and a tedious spin-off all at once, packed with characters and subplots and slow burns. Blink, and you’ll miss an appearance from John Leguizamo as undercover ATF agent Vasquez from the original series. However, he’s still given a guest title card in the show’s moody, flame-filled opening credits (also including Gary Cole, Shea Whigham, and J. Smith-Cameron).

The biggest chunk of “Waco: The Aftermath” involves a chapter not often talked about, that of the surviving Branch Davidians who were put on trial for conspiracy against the government. From a dramatic standpoint, it’s the potent microcosm this story needs—putting freedoms on trial and putting the term's parameters under a hot spotlight. In its best moments, "Waco: The Aftermath" humanizes the people the media wrote off as simply being in a cult while overlooking their free will to be in Koresh’s community and later defending it. Five of them are put on trial in front of a judge who already seems to have his mind made up, hinting at the sentiment everyone experienced after Waco, especially those in some government-related power.

But the former followers of leader David Koresh have a tenacious support in the form of lawyer Dan Cogdell played by Giovanni Ribisi, with weary eyes, quick wit, and a gravely voice. In the series’ sporadically exciting courtroom drama, Dan goes up against the prosecuting government to prove that it was the ATF, and not the Branch Davidians who shot first when everything first got violent. The Branch Davidians were just defending themselves from aggressive policing. Nor were they brainwashed, despite the outsider's perspective painting their experience that way. This arc is treated with some cleverness and rewarding little victories for the underdogs—like any courtroom drama, it has surprise developments that spike its more exposition-heavy moments. But these scenes of Cogdell either working with his clients in a side room or standing up for them in a courtroom are sometimes blocked and shot with revealing indifference by the Dowdles, leaving their symbolic freedom fighters stranded in a space without enough dramatic momentum.