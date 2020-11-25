Uncle Frank is gay and living in New York City. Having escaped his small-town existence, he’s been shacking up with Wally (Peter Macdissi), an immigrant from Saudi Arabia. It’s 1969, and the narrator of our story, Beth (Sophia Lillis), has found a kindred spirit in her fellow family outcast. He takes an interest in her feelings and thoughts, advising her that she should be her own person. He also offers to pose as her parent should she ever need birth control. It’s safe to say Frank is the coolest person in a family that includes Beth’s mean-spirited dad, Mike (Steve Zahn) and the even meaner family patriarch, Daddy Mac (Stephen Root). Both treat Frank like trash, hastening his escape to the Big Apple.

Fast-forward four years and Beth is now a student at NYU, where her uncle is a professor. She’s happy to be closer to the one family member who understands her. Back in South Carolina, Beth never picked up on the reason Daddy Mac hates his son so much. So she’s a tad confused when she crashes a party at Uncle Frank’s and Wally answers the door. He’s always wanted to meet a member of Frank’s family, but whenever they’ve visited, they’ve been met by Charlotte (Britt Rentschler), a lesbian whose specialty is posing as the “slutty girlfriend” of her gay BFF’s. After nursing Beth through her first brutal brush with booze, Frank outs himself.

“I’ve never met a gay person before,” says Beth. Oh, but she has! The boyfriend who convinced her to pay that unexpected visit to her uncle had an ulterior motive: He’s hot for teacher. After dismissing the guy with an amusing response to his awful pick-up line, Frank tells Beth not to get her hopes up on bedding him. This entire subplot exists to show how clueless she is about signals; as soon as that character entered the movie, it was obvious his romantic interests were elsewhere. Frank also points out that the choir director at the First Baptist Church was one of his tribe. “But he’s so religious!” gasps Beth.