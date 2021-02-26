During the initial robbery, Blake has a bizarre meet-cute with junkie Luke (Dylan Sprouse) and before she and Bobby leave town, they sort of kidnap him so that they can have another person to help share in their adventure, and so that the film’s producers can have a semi-familiar name to put on the poster. Anyway, they arrive at the town after about 30 minutes or so and then spend most of the rest of the film wandering around aimlessly and engaging in pseudo-profound discussions that feel like a collection of acting class improvs that go absolutely nowhere. Along the way, the three befriend the group’s de-facto leader, Emerald (Thea Sofie Loch Naess) and run afoul of a couple of nutters (Craig Stark and Eden Brolin) who, along with the ex-boyfriend, eventually turn up for what passes for the film's idiotic and enraging climax.

According to the press release, “Tyger Tyger” describes itself as a “Fantasy-Thriller” but, based on the available evidence, both of those words could easily sue for damages on the basis that there's nothing remotely on display resembling anything that they represent. The screenplay from writer/director Kerry Mondragon starts off slow and grinds to a stop, without offering any insight into any of the subjects that it half-heartedly brings up via the singularly uninteresting characters. And visually, it's a collision between a home movie and a post-apocalyptic fashion shoot gone awry and fails to offer up a single interesting shot to speak of at any point. As the central characters, Quartin and Sprouse are bland as can be, while virtually each and every member of the supporting cast appears to be operating under the assumption that they have the Dennis Hopper part and (over)act accordingly.

The problem isn't that “Tyger Tyger” is an incoherent mess but that it's a boring incoherent mess—the kind that's too listless and dull to even work as a truly awful movie. Watching it lurch from one meandering scene to the next (before arriving at its singularly enraging denouement), it feels as if Mondragon just shot a bunch of footage and strung it all together without ever devising any reasons for showing interest in the narrative, such as it is, or the characters, such as they are.

Now playing in select theaters, at drive-ins, and available on digital platforms.