The fundamental issue is a disconnect between the show “Too Close” initially presents itself as and the show it ultimately reveals itself to be. “Too Close” first presents as a neo-noir/thriller hybrid, with young, attractive mother Connie Mortensen (Gough) accused of attempting to murder her daughter and another child. Was she in her right mind when she drove her SUV over a bridge and dropped them all into a river? Could she stand trial? Or were her actions driven by mental illness, which would mean a lifetime in a psychiatric facility?

“Too Close” sets up those questions in the first episode of three (all to be released on May 20 on AMC+), and then splits its time between Connie and Dr. Emma Robertson (Watson), the forensic psychologist assigned to Connie’s case. As Emma tries to get Connie to open up so she can assess Connie’s state of mind in her court-required report, the two women find they might have more in common than they expected—but “Too Close” is uneven in its attentions. First the women are at each other’s throats, which supports the miniseries’ initial neo-noir/thriller leanings. Then they’re sharing raw, personal details and empathetically connecting over life’s mistreatment of them, which takes “Too Close” out of genre territory and more into the space of a routine investigative drama. You could mistake the third episode’s final 20 or so minutes for a fairly standard episode of “Law and Order.”

That’s not to say that what Emma and Connie connect over—frustration with a world that doesn’t see them, with men who took their best years from them, and with ambitions and friendships that feel irretrievably stalled—isn’t relatable and recognizable. But how writer Clara Salaman (adapting her own novel, published under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels) and director Susan Tully formulate the surrounding characters whose actions drive the reactions of Connie and Emma leaves much to be desired. With those characters so underdeveloped but the effects of their actions so outsized, “Too Close” fails to hit quite the right tonal balance that would really convince us of the ways that Emma and Connie’s relationship transforms.