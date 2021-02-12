The series picks up during the Covey family’s trip to Seoul, South Korea. It’s a chance for the three sisters—Lara Jean, Margot (Janel Parrish) and Kitty (Anna Cathcart)—to spend time together and get in touch with their mother’s culture. During the trip, their dad (John Corbett) asks his daughters for their blessing as he’s thinking about proposing to Trina (Sarayu Blue), and they happily agree. The horizon is filled with possibilities, including Lara Jean’s hopes to follow Peter to Stanford. But possibilities are not certainties. When her first dream school changes her plans, Lara Jean is forced to figure out not only what she wants out of her relationship with Peter, but also what she wants for herself and her own college experience.

The playful “will they or won’t they” dynamic has kept the series moving since Lara Jean first learned that Peter received her love letter. Even if it seems like it's wearing a bit thin by the events in “Always and Forever,” the affectionate energy between stars Condor and Centineo keeps the sparks flying. Centineo is somewhat sidelined with his own storyline when his distant father reenters the picture. This gives Condor’s character the space she needs to figure out things for herself. Condor moves through her character’s insecurities, hopes, and fears quickly as an anxious mind might, still sometimes visualizing her boyfriend in the room with her talking through things even as she’s agonizing over her next text message. Even after all this time, Lara Jean still struggles with telling Peter the truth, a regular feature of romantic comedies, but the story is able to sell it and keep the romantic tension intact without turning too serious or silly.

Director Michael Fimognari’s visual style changes somewhat for the story’s last hurrah. In the second movie, which Fimognari also directed, the narrative is broken up into chapters, the titles of which were incorporated into the story as banners in the hallway of Lara Jean’s school. Now, they’re animated intertitles, slightly chopping up the flow of events a little more than before. But there are also more eye-catching moments, like the opening scene in a Seoul cupcake shop made to look like a hand-drawn setting. But Fimognari’s cinematography continues the series’ bright and sunny aesthetic, which is also reflected in the production design, like the mostly white-and-tan contemporary style Covey home where much of the movie is set. Over the past three movies, Lara Jean’s room has always been a fun departure from the neat and tidy home Dr. Covey keeps, and it continues to factor into her story. It’s colorful with flowers painted on the wall behind her bed, strings of lights sparkle gently in the background, and sweaters strewn over the rug. It’s the space she has to herself, the space where she can stress over what to do or say next and a space she can decide who to share it with.