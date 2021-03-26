To be fair: you probably shouldn’t expect much from a movie whose protagonists all talk and act like they’re refugees from better genre movies. Walter and his team pow-wow in “the war room” and say things like “the security system is now our b***h.” They also use pre-recorded video footage to trick the Bank of Spain’s guards, and over-explain any part of their plan that’s even vaguely technical, presumably for easily distracted and/or confused viewers. And while Walter’s people do their thing, Gustavo squints off-camera at a bank of glowing TV monitors and wonders about the thieves’ activities. There’s some light ticking clock suspense and a few double-crosses, too. None of it’s enough to make “The Vault” more or less of what it is.

“The Vault” also focuses on plot points and character motives we’ve either already seen before or simply don’t need to see again. There’s a lot of dialogue that, on the surface, reveals the characters’ motives, but really, all you need to know is: Walter’s teammates all have egos and are mostly chummy because, uh, teamwork?

Thom’s a perfect example of this sort of dim Xerox copy dramaturgy: he accepts Walter’s proposition because the Bank of Spain’s security system poses a great technical challenge and Walter seems to be an honorable thief. Thom’s generic nice guy character is also confirmed when he decides that he must join Lorraine and James when they break into the Bank of Spain’s vault. The logic behind this decision is simple enough to be genre movie short-hand: Thom wouldn’t ask anybody to do something that he wasn’t prepared to do himself.

These are all fine declarations of intent, but they take too much time, and feel like so much unnecessary padding between already sluggish and visually flat set pieces. “The Vault” is not, in other words, just derivative—it’s also flabby and bland. While the Bank of Spain may be a great setting for a heist, there’s nothing in “The Vault” to suggest that the bank (or anything in it) is interesting enough to compensate for uninspired storytelling.

Now playing in limited theaters and available on digital platforms.