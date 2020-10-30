“The True Adventures of Wolfboy” begins with a mantra: “I’m normal, I’m a regular kid, I’m just like everyone else,” repeats 13-year-old Paul (Jaeden Martell) over and over again while staring into a mirror. But the face staring back, despite the newly minted teenager’s desperate wishes, doesn’t change. Paul has congenital hypertrichosis, a condition that causes abnormal hair growth all over his face and body. His father Denny (Chris Messina) doesn’t have it, and his mother isn’t around, and so Paul doesn’t know how he came to look this way. But he always has, and he’s always suffered as a result.

He wears a red ski mask to cover up his face in public. He’s tortured by bullies who urge him to bark like a dog, who insist that his father must have engaged in bestiality to result in Paul looking this way, who are unrelenting in their cruelty. But for Paul, the issue isn’t these kids—they’re awful jerks, but he’s used to the second glances and the stares and the horrified looks. The issue is his father, who is trying to toughen Paul up. At a carnival they attend for Paul’s birthday, all of those simmering familial frustrations explode: When Denny insists, firmly but not unkindly, that Paul stand up straight, speak loud, take off his mask, and don’t run—all as a way to teach his son dignity—Paul balks.

The exercise is a disaster, another indication of how Denny doesn’t really understand what his son is going through. So when a mysterious gift arrives from Paul’s long-absent birthday with a map to Pennsylvania and a note that promises “when you’re ready, there is an explanation,” Paul decides to run away and embark on a quest to find his mother, and some answers. The journey, which benefits from zippy pacing, is divided into chapters that are introduced via illustrated intertitles that imagine Paul as a fantastical hero: a knight fighting a three-headed dragon in “The Dragon’s Dilemma,” coming upon a beautiful mermaid with a teal tail and seashell hair in “Wolfboy Meets a Mermaid,” and swashbuckling around with a maniacally grinning rogue in “Wolfboy and the Pirate Queen.”