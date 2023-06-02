At least Ricky and the White Shark Clan are more compelling than the bloodthirsty Korean-Vietnamese kidnappers of “The Roundup,” who were only as compelling as they were convincingly implacable. There are some engaging car chases and physical fights in “The Roundup: No Way Out,” but they’re never the sum of their attractive parts, and their choreography tends to drag on. It’s still fun to watch Lee toss around large, physically imposing heavies like they’re man-sized beachballs, but even that attractive spectacle gets old, especially when you’re expected to see Ma as a human-scaled person who happens to move and talk like a comic strip character. (If Lee wasn’t already in a Marvel movie, I’d suggest that he should play Ben Grimm in the inevitable “Fantastic Four” reboot.)

That said, Lee’s knack for making you care about otherwise flimsy expository dialogue is his most unsung super-power. He’s typically charming as Ma, especially whenever his intimidating character struggles to figure out who to beat up next. There are a few more screwball-type gags and exchanges in “The Roundup: No Way Out,” which suggests that the series’ creative stewards are still figuring out how to improve a comforting recipe that’s obviously already working for them. The resulting comedic routines are mostly fine, but they can only do so much heavy lifting in another cookie-cutter 105-minute cops vs. thugs caper, full of tossed-off bloodletting, swearing, and leching. (“You still a ladies’ man?” “Still could be…”)

Both “The Roundup” and “The Roundup: No Way Out” are essentially Mad Libs-style rehashes of “The Outlaws,” only now with more of the signature mannerisms and poses that Lee’s fans have come to expect from him after several other prominent roles in movies like the 2018 arm-wrestling drama “Champion,” as well as the “Bad Guys” K-drama series (2014-2018) and its 2019 movie spinoff.

The characters in "The Roundup: No Way Out" and their problems are as insubstantial as you might expect from the action movie equivalent of a “Saturday Night Live” movie spinoff. But if you’re a Don Lee fan, you already know that this film's success depends on how long its creators can support their top-heavy star’s signature schtick. More than you might think, but less than you’ll probably like.

Now playing in theaters.