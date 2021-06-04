Tsuji is sometimes warned—and also sometimes wonders aloud—about what will happen if he continues to pursue Ukiyo, a timid, emotionally unstable woman who is often in debt, homeless, and suicidal. So it’s no wonder that Tsuji’s story is the worst kind of moral tale: Fukada and Mitani treat their stillborn protagonists like victims of their own cyclical self-abuse, and then suggest that this supposedly representative behavior is a product of a certain time, age, and environment. Yeah, right.

For starters, Ukiyo’s character is never really questioned. She’s more of a human-shaped bad luck charm than she is a person, a caricature of misery incarnate. “Her frail charm forces men to help her” warns the unpleasant, but I guess oracular gangster Wakita (Yukiya Kitamura), to whom Ukiyo owes a fair bit of money. And: “With her, you'll be in serious s**t,” insists unfortunate cuckold Tadashi (Shohei Uno), Ukiyo’s long-suffering husband. More often than not, Ukiyo confirms these low opinions of her.

And that “serious s**t” that Tadashi hints at is Tsuji’s Hell on Earth, a miserable series of aimless crises that he barrels through because he wants to do the right thing, but also has a hearty masochistic streak and zero impulse control. Tsuji dutifully cleans up after Ukiyo and yearns for a relationship with her that she’s either not ready or capable of. Because again, her character is what it is, and so is his. Everything is grey and/or shot with natural light in this movie, and everyone talks like this: “Once you do [make love to her], you'll go to hell." Save yourselves; unlike the filmmakers, I know you can.

Maybe it’s because I’ve not read Hoshisato’s source comic, but based on “The Real Thing,” I’m having a hard time appreciating such a pretentious wallow. And it is pretentious: Ukiyo’s often reduced to her inability to break away from her bad habits, just like Tsuji. Which I guess means that they’re mutually hopeless. Except there’s nothing mutual about it, because Tsuji uses Hosokawa, too—"Even now, you can't say it. You won't tell me you love me."—and Minako, to whom he says: “Since the beginning, I've never had feelings for you."