Will works a nine to five job at an insurance company, he has a nice girlfriend (Debby Ryan), but he's stagnating. A couple nights a week he goes to a local comedy club and begs for a slot in the night's lineup. When he gets onstage, he does well, people laugh. He's a good kid, maybe a little bit idealistic, but he's hungry, too. When a break basically falls into his lap, he quits his job and heads to Pennsylvania to emcee a weekend of shows at a famous comedy club. The headliner—a comedian named Billy G. (Cedric the Entertainer)—is one of Will's idols. Will can't wait to meet him.

Things don't go as planned.

The film is broken up over the next three days where Will is thrust into a very intimidating world. His name is spelled incorrectly on the marquee ("Will Chew"). He tells someone it's wrong. Nobody cares. (This joke pays off at the end. Everything Byrne sets up in beginning scenes has its payoff in the end. "The Opening Act" is deeply satisfying on that level.) Will's roommate for the weekend is another comedian on the bill, Chris (Alex Moffat), who may be a womanizing party-hound, but he also takes Will under his wing professionally, showing him the ropes. (He also involves Will in some drunken shenanigans, with disastrous results.) When Will nervously introduces himself to Billy G, ready to tell Billy G how much his work has meant to him, Billy G. cuts him off, giving him extremely specific instructions on how to introduce him to the stage. Will botches Billy G's intro, and is so unnerved by the whole experience he then bombs during his own set. He bombs during a radio show interview. He keeps bombing. He has suddenly become the least funny person in any room, ever.

Getting over this isn't easy, and getting over this, the film suggests, is what being a standup is all about. Every comedian bombs. You either recover and try again, or you give up. What is refreshing about "The Opening Act" is that it is about the process of "getting better" at something, through trial, error, trial again. The creative process is very difficult to show on film. Most of the creative process is boring and repetitive: a person writing at a desk for hours, a person practicing for hours, doing the same thing over and over again. It's easier to show triumph magically arising out of, oh, a person "believing in themselves" all of a sudden. The reality is much more painstaking, and "The Opening Act" takes the time to get into it.