It was the start of something grand. The office of Jack Paar, then the host of NBCs "The Tonight Show," tried to book Gregory, but Gregory told the booker that he wasn't interested if it meant he would come onstage, do a few minutes of material, and leave. Gregory wanted to sit next to Paar afterward and have a proper conversation, something no black comedian had done on "The Tonight Show" until that point. Paar was so stunned by Gregory's principled refusal that he called him and gave him what he asked for. The "Tonight Show" appearance made Gregory's asking price jump, and in the space of a few weeks, he went from barely surviving to earning half a million dollars a year.

And yet, as writer-director-producer Andre Gaines lovingly chronicles, the biggest and best was still to come—and the truly amazing thing about Gregory's story was that he didn't just keep breaking down barriers and becoming richer and more famous. He became legendary for having moral and political convictions and acting on them, even when it cost him money, friendships, the intimacy of his own family, and the goodwill of white audiences that would've preferred a Black performer bring the funny and leave current events behind.

The most moving section of the film focuses on Gregory's work in the Jim Crow-era South as an organizer and entertainer, motivating marchers, facilitating donations, and lending his name to the cause of Civil Rights. The more bluntly Gregory critiqued the white power structure in the United States, including the police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the federal government, the more it impeded his career opportunities, and he didn't care. He considered it the necessary price for being able to look at himself in the mirror. An audio recording finds him quoting his wife Lillian telling him, "the true test of a rich man's worth is you strip him of his wealth and see how much he's worth."