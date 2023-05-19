Yohan Vivès (Bastien Bouillon), unit chief in the Grenoble police department, is new to the job when a harrowing case comes in. A young, vivacious woman named Clara (Lula Cotton-Frapier) walks home from a party. As she strolls through the dark empty streets, she makes a giggly video for a friend, blowing kisses. A figure emerges from the shadows, says her name, douses her with liquid, and then sets her on fire. Clara's half-charred body is discovered the following morning, curled up in the grass. Yohan and his veteran partner Marceau (Bouli Lanners) head up the investigation.

The cops suffer not from a paucity of leads, but too many leads. Clara had an active social life, and each man is sketchier than the one before. Clara liked "bad boys," apparently. Each man is a plausible suspect. One wrote an angry rap song about setting her on fire. One bursts out laughing when he talks about how she died. One has a history of domestic violence. These men are tantalizing as suspects but lead the detectives down a maze of blind alleys. The deeper they go into her life, the more mysterious the case becomes.

"The Night of the 12th," is one of those stories about an unsolved murder (the opening credits state this outright), the cases that haunt the detectives who worked them, and the murderer that got away. The gold standard of these stories is Bong Joon-ho's "Memories of Murder," with David Fincher's "Zodiac" close behind. These films are frank in their interest in monomaniacal obsession, in their portraits of men driven to devote their lives to a lost cause and, in many cases, to trash their lives in the single-minded pursuit of truth. Nothing can top the final shot of "Memories of Murder" for expressing this idea. "The Night of the 12th" does not run as high a fever as "Memories of Murder" and "Zodiac": its mood is chillier, its atmosphere bleak. The matter-of-fact-ness of the detectives working the case provides the grim backdrop. There's despair present as well, but it's a low-humming buzz rather than a shrieking opera.