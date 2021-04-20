This assessment is dispensed in dialogue that sounds as clunky as the shrink at the end of “Psycho” trying to explain Norman’s condition. A lot of writer/director Craig Pryce’s recreation of this real life event has the awkward, rote nature of a “Very Special Episode” of a 1980s American sitcom. Each of the main characters comes with their hopes, dreams, characteristics, and pasts neatly packaged. Everyone has a special plan for the money they will receive should they finish the project. The antagonists are rendered just as simplistically, though an attempt to flesh out one of these characters comes so far out of left field as to seem spliced in from another, far more preachy film. Thankfully, the movie takes a neutral stance on weed consumption; any issues that arise are due to the experiment being tampered with in ways its participants did not consent to when they signed up. A constant source of amusement is how frustrated the government is when it’s reported that the stoners are working harder at their menial jobs than the marijuana-free control group.

The proceedings are shellacked with needle drops from earlier in this era, as well as a score that sounds period-appropriate. The first hour is so heavy with this it becomes a near-parody of this style of filmmaking. It’s as if we can’t suspend our disbelief that it’s 1972 unless Steppenwolf is on the soundtrack singing about “The Pusher.” Granted, the film isn’t so obvious as to take such low-hanging fruit as Curtis Mayfield’s “Pusher Man,” which was actually written in 1972, but if it sounds like stoned hippies should be swaying to it while the cinematography gets hazy, you’ll probably hear it here. I was tempted to stop the screener so I could wobble around barefoot in my apartment to “Easy to Be Hard” (which gets name-checked by one of the women) and “Psychedelic Shack.”

Hippie-swooning temptations aside, I remained tethered to “The Marijuana Conspiracy” thanks to the excellent performances by the actresses playing the main roles. They transcend their thinly-drawn characterizations and display the convincing level of camaraderie shared by a group who have gone through trouble together and emerged victorious at the end. There are numerous scenes of them getting blazed twice a day in the name of science, as well as moments when the women just talk and relate to each other. Pryce uses the latter to deliver exposition and predictable explanations of intent, but the actors sell the material and make it richer than it would play otherwise.