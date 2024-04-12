JB meets the young caddies when one of them accidentally drives a golf ball at his car and shatters the window. Instead of punishing them, he offers them the chance to help him start a golf team at the school. The standout is Joe (Julian Works), who initially declines but soon joins in. When Frank sees the teenagers are so dedicated they build their own holes to practice on, he agrees to be the assistant coach.

Some of JB’s goals for the team conflict with one another. He wants them to tuck in their shirts, be respectful, and fit in, to look like they belong there. He tells them not to speak Spanish on the golf course. “The most important thing,” he tells them, “Is for people to see Mexicans golfing.” But he also wants them to be proud of who they are, which can mean not fitting in. When Joe says he does not want to “perform in front of rich bastards who don’t respect me,” JB understands that fitting in only takes them so far.

Some of it is overly predictable, even in such a familiar genre: The team is mistaken for caddies; a young club member skims a caddy’s tip. Two different times, a coach tells the team that life is like golf, and he also asks them, “Don’t you want to show them what you’re made of?” But Quintana nimbly sidesteps some cliches. The white assistant coach is not saving (or is saved by) them. The incidents leading up to the state championship are ably edited and well chosen, giving Jaina Lee Ortiz a chance to shine as JB’s sympathetic wife who has her own struggle and her own golf skills. Joe’s father has his own idea of fitting in, telling Joe not to play golf because people will laugh at him. Those words echo later as Joe says them to his girlfriend, who wants to attend a writing program.

“The Office’s” Oscar Nuñez plays the school principal whose connections come in handy, and Cheech Marin (back on the golf course after “Tin Cup”) is endearing as always as the golf club groundskeeper, who wears a cage-like piece to keep him from being hit by stray balls. The team visits two diners, one where they are refused service and one across the border where they expect to be at home but are jeered at for being American. JB faces his own moral dilemma when he is presented with a bribe and a threat to get him to end the program.