Life at home and school is tough. So, one day, after being rescued from a beating at the hands of bullies by new neighbor Yitzak Safdie (Lior Raz), Danny moves in with the relative stranger across the street from his own. Ariana (Sasha Lane), an emotionally distant young woman who seems to party hard and cry even harder, lives there too. After learning Ariana continues to fear her childhood rapist will track her down, Danny obtains a gun for her to feel safe. She refuses the gift, and after some muddled storytelling, she and Danny eventually wind up in Rockefeller Center, trailing Ariana’s rapist. Danny tries to shoot but freezes. Ariana takes the gun and fires a few shots, grazing the man’s arm. After a brief interlude, Danny is arrested at Yitzak’s house, and no one can find Safdie or Ariana.

Thus enters the plot device that frames most of the series. Doctor Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) is a professor of psychology called onto the case by Detective Matty Dunn (Thomas Sadoski). She proceeds to have a series of sessions with Danny, to try and understand his plight in time for a proper defense at trial. Since she’s determined to have certain ignored mental illness diagnoses recognized by the DMS (now known as the DSM), Goodwin’s characterization is marked by a series of trite feminist tropes: difficult relationship with ex-husband, overbearing mother, tantrum-prone child. These subplots need depth and nuance, not casual girl-boss framing.

Seyfried does a fairly good job with what she’s been given and gains momentum by doing plenty of acting with her eyes. Indeed, this show might have worked better as a two-person play without grandiose sequences in other countries or melodramatic staging. Even the lighting and direction feel right out of the early aughts, which bizarrely makes sense since this project was originally slated back in the 1990s to be directed by James Cameron and later by Joel Schumacher. It’s as though the general idea never really left that gestation period. Even the sixth episode, directed by TV veteran Alan Taylor, cannot be rescued from its writing, nor should it take six to seven hour-long episodes for a story to fully reveal and heighten its stakes.