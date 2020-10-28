Lily (Cailee Spaeny) and her mother Helen (Michelle Monaghan) move across the country because mom's fallen in love with a new guy named Adam (David Duchovny). Helen, quivering with new-love excitement, pleads with her serious daughter to give it a chance. Mom lacks boundaries. Mom can't see the red flags in this Adam guy. Adam lives with his three teenage sons in a gigantic creepy house that looks like one of the sets for "Lion in Winter." Lily's new room is the size of a small condo. There are stained glass windows and family crests and wooden staircases. Adam seems friendly, but one glance at the title of his best-selling book (The Hallowed Masculine) makes Lily nervous. Adam holds workshops for men in the cavernous living room where he says things like "We as men need to alchemize weakness into sovereign power." (Duchovny gives a very funny performance. He plays it totally straight.) There are weird undercurrents all around.

Lily's first day of school does not go well. She gets her period unexpectedly and a cruel yet gorgeous kid named Timmy (Nicholas Galitzine) mocks her for it. A trio of girls—Tabby (Lovie Simone), Lourdes (Zoey Luna) and Frankie (Gideon Adlon)—find her crying in the restroom, and help her out. They have been looking for a "fourth" to complete their coven, and they sense Lily's witchy powers. Before you know it, the foursome are wreaking havoc at their high school. They concoct a daring spell to make Timmy a nicer person. Suddenly mean bully Timmy is lecturing other kids about "consent" and using words like "cisgender" and "heteronormative." He declares his love for Princess Nokia, especially "her politics." The girls look on, awe-struck at their own success.

"The Craft: Legacy" gets sidetracked with the Timmy sub-plot, and the film morphs into a teenage soap opera and/or ABC Afterschool Special. Spellbound Timmy has a secret, which he reveals to the four girls, who have become his new best friends. Lily is attracted to "woke Timmy." Things are complicated. Timmy is best friends with one of Adam's glowering sons. How do Timmy's old friends respond to the new him? How do his parents? This whole section is engaging, funny, inventive, while also managing to be a sharp critique of the restrictions placed on boys (also reflected in how Adam parents his sons.) Timmy says at one point, "It's hard for dudes. There's no room to be." Alongside Adam's toxic talking-points about the "crisis of masculinity," you could say this is what "Legacy" is really about.