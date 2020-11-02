That movie was not well-received at the festival. Many American critics complained that Morris was too soft on Bannon. His subject does not speak like a raving lunatic, and frequently throughout the movie he compliments Morris’ other work. Did Morris succumb to Bannon’s flattery? Because the esteemed documentarian portrayed him and his subject in civil conversation, I suppose the fact that Bannon ultimately comes off as completely incoherent in “American Dharma” was easy to miss. Discussing income inequality and working-class values, one minute he comes off like Karl Marx and the next like some weird protectionist variant of a Reagan-era supply sider. This factor of the film has, I think, contributed to the fact that no distributor picked it up.

This is not a review of that film, obviously, but it figures in “The Brink.” Bannon traveled to Venice for the premiere of Morris' documentary, which excited a lot of interest from international journalists. But he never made it to Venice’s Lido.

“The Brink,” directed by Alison Klayman, takes a different tack from Morris’ film and follows him around from fall 2017 until after Election Day 2018, and it does go with Bannon to Venice, where he mostly holes up in a hotel in the heart of the canal city and meets with European leaders.

The Bannon we see in the early sections of the movie is not unlike the one in Morris’ film. He looks a wreck (actually he looks a little bit less of a wreck than usual, as he’s dieting) but speaks in a pleasant voice, saying mildly provocative things but with good humor and hardly any swearing. He makes his usual protestations about how his definition of “nationalism” doesn’t include the word “white,” and how he doesn’t use “globalism” as an anti-Semitic code word, and you get the impression that maybe he even believes that a little bit. Despite getting trounced by his former boss on Twitter (“Sloppy Steve” is the Donald’s new nickname for his mad genius), Bannon goes to bat for what he calls “Trumpism” by backing Alabama senate candidate judge Roy Moore in a special election. The film doesn’t record Trump’s own vacillations with respect to a candidate who turned out to be something like a pedophile stalker, and who eventually lost to a Democrat in an outcome that was something close to inconceivable in that Southern state. Bannon takes the loss with something like resignation.