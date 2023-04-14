The film fades into New York City in 1949. The world champion Minneapolis Lakers face the Harlem Globetrotters in a barnstorming exhibition game, and Sweetwater is the clear star. The Globetrotters, a clown basketball team of Black players and athletes, are trying to ply their trade in the one arena available to them. They dream of becoming a professional basketball team once the segregated NBA realizes its best chance at survival and growth is to adopt the “razzle, dazzle play” of African-American “streetball.” We see intricate crossovers and passes behind the back, audacious hoops, and fun gamesmanship.

And yet, the filming of the actual gameplay leaves much to be desired. I can’t decide if it’s the flat, turgid lighting meant to elicit nostalgia for Converse shoes and long socks or the absentmindedness for anything resembling an evocative composition. You’ll find more electric pacing and sharper thrills in an NBA 2K video game than here.

This isn't the only instance in which writer/director Martin Guigui (who’s been working since 1996 to get this film made) appears allergic to warmth and color. A pained flashback to Sweetwater’s childhood withers into a pallid, gray picture as young Nat picks so much cotton with his sharecropping parents that the stems pierce his hands. Every so often, as if to remember his roots, he can be caught staring at his famously broad hands as he searches for answers, solace, and help. The recurring motif suggests magicalness in Sweetwater, a divinity that carried him from unlikely circumstances to unthinkable superstardom.

But in this segregated landscape, there seem to be few mechanisms to bring Sweetwater from boondock throwaway games to NBA professionalism. Abe Saperstein, the Globetrotters owner, won’t let him out of his contract; he’s too big of a moneymaker. Ned Irish (Cary Elwes), the owner of the New York Knickerbockers, would rather not defy the league’s gentleman's agreement not to draft Black players. Only Joe Lapchick (Jeremy Piven) sees Sweetwater’s potential and is willing to invite the ire of other white folks by taking the plunge. While these characters appear to have clear-cut motivations, they often veer from pro-integrationist policies to exoticized capitalism (a Black player, no matter how good, can sell tickets) and strong currents of racism. These turns rarely acknowledge the personal and political contours inherent to any human. Instead, they're low-hanging patronizing fruit.