It's a great story with lots of twists, and more colorful characters than can be comprehensively listed here—though Bell and Booker T. Jones deserve special praise; their thoughtful statements are cement holding a sprawling narrative together. The series also succeeds as an atmospheric re-creation of places and eras. "STAX" is a trove of well-known and rarely- or never-seen footage. Among the latter: kinescopes of live TV concerts, home movies by Stax intimates, and TV news images of the wreckage of Redding's plane; film clips and still photos that bring the 1960s Memphis recording studio scene to life (including repeated shots of a hand perched over a fader, a cigarette smoldering between two fingers); and archival imagery of life beyond the studio (including 16mm film of street life in '60s Memphis, and hauntingly framed shots of rain on streets and buildings in the hours leading to the Rev. Martin Luther King's assassination).

What you won't get from the series is much sense of the creative and financial conflicts between artists or the seamy underbelly of the record industry (in every genre, not just soul/R&B). Given the apparent mandate of the series, that's understandable. Film and TV documentaries about pre-existing music could not exist without the participation of corporate "intellectual property" rights-holders. The three big dogs here are HBO, a division of Time Warner Discovery, which bought Warner Entertainment, an earlier incarnation of which absorbed Atlantic; Polygram Entertainment, a division of Universal Music Group; and Concord Theatricals. The latter describes itself on its web site as a music publishing and licensing company providing "comprehensive service" to storytellers who are using lots pre-existing music in their work, but the main thing to know about them is that they now own Fantasy Records, the company that was built atop the graveyard of the post-1967 Stax. Which means that, for all of its sensitivity, intelligence and feeling, what you're seeing when you watch "STAX" is in some fundamental sense a four-hour promotional video for intellectual property, commissioned and controlled by the rights holders—and that if you want the down-and-dirty, unexpurgated history, you're probably better off reading music history books, or spending the day on Wikipedia clicking key players' names.

Still, this is a thrilling and often moving production, one that pushes the outer edge of the envelope of its innate limitations as product and (especially when it's dealing with the effects of Jim Crow laws) illuminates the material in a sorrowful, sensitive manner. Directed and coproduced by Jamila Wignot ("The African-Americans: Many Rivers to Cross"), its scope, ambition, and pace evoke "OJ Simpson: Made in America" (the architect of which, Ezra Edelman, is listed as an executive producer). "STAX" would work brilliantly as a companion piece to it, because of its ability to show how massive, anonymous-seeming historical forces bear down on individual lives. Every ten minutes there's an anecdote that hits you right in the heart, like Jim Stewart and Carla Thomas' account of trying to meet with Atlantic's Wexler back in 1960 in Memphis and having to bring Thomas into a restricted hotel through a service elevator; or Booker T. Jones talking about how, in the aftermath of King's murder, his white colleagues never asked him how he was feeling or even mentioned the tragedy. "I started to feel, deep down, that something was amiss," he says. "They didn't understand my daily life as a Black person." Jones says he came to understand that "the close personal relationship I had with them didn't exist outside of the studio."