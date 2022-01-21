Then again, the actor playing him is Sergei Polunin, so you can kind of see the allure. The Ukrainian bad-boy ballet star, as famous for his once-in-a-generation talent as he is for his rebellious streak, is a chiseled spectacle to behold. His character, Alexandre, is a well-dressed official at the Russian embassy in Paris. (What he does there is intentionally vague, prompting Helene to accuse him playfully of being a spy. If only.) He’s much younger and—oh, yeah—he has a wife back in Moscow. He couldn’t be more different from Helene, a university professor and intellectual who enjoys poetry and film. “He loves Hollywood crap and Putin!” she laments to her best friend on the phone. (And Polunin, we should note, is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed, including the giant picture of Vladimir Putin’s face emblazoned across his chest.)

Alexandre is also cold and aloof to the point of being evasive. The more Helene longs to know him, the more unknowable he becomes, which only makes her want him more. The fresh-faced Dosch plays every note of her character’s wide range of feelings—giddiness, anxiety, rapture, desperation—with detailed precision, and Arbid lets us drink it all in with long takes. Even when “Simple Passion” grows repetitive, and the sex turns perfunctory, and the conversations between these two become even more inane (again, all of which is Arbid’s point), Dosch’s raw physical and emotional performance pulls us in and keeps us hooked. As she wanders the aisles of the grocery store with a faraway look in her pale blue eyes, it’s clear that she’s daydreaming about Alexandre—when she remembers to go to the grocery store, that is. Increasingly, Helene grows detached from the responsibilities of her daily life, including cooking for her surly tween son, Paul (Lou Teymour-Thion). In a vulnerable moment at the dinner table, she tells her only child: “I love you, sweetheart. You’re my life.” He shrugs, a response that—to this viewer, at least—cuts deeper than any of Alexandre’s thoughtless betrayals.

While Dosch’s work is ever-changing but always accessible, Polunin never comes close to matching her acting ability, which ultimately leaves “Simple Passion” lacking. He doesn’t dance at all here, as he’s done in previous films including “Red Sparrow” and the documentary devoted to his life, “Dancer,” but that still remains the medium through which he connects most powerfully with his audience. Here, the romance is so devoid of any chemistry beyond a purely carnal attraction, we’re left wondering why this guy of all guys has the otherwise intelligent Helene Google-stalking him and incessantly checking her phone for messages. Girl, he’s just not that into you.