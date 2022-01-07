Our heroine is Sophie (Skyler Davenport), a downhill skier whose once-promising career fell to pieces after she went legally blind. Now bitter and withdrawn, Sophie ignores her mother’s well-meaning suggestions about returning to the slopes and instead elects to take a series of jobs housesitting mansions that will allow her to filch a couple of expensive and easily missed items she can sell for some quick cash. As the story begins, she's heading up to the inevitably remote mansion belonging to Debra (Laura Vandervoort) for a couple of days to cat-sit and hopefully make off with a bottle of wine worth a few thousand dollars. She has hardly arrived when she accidentally locks herself outside and winds up utilizing See for Me, an app that connects her with volunteers who will help guide her around via her phone’s camera. Her aide is Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy), a former soldier turned round-the-clock gamer who utilizes her skills in both areas to quickly get Sophie back inside.

That night, three men—Otis (George Tchortov), Dave (Joe Pingue), and Ernie (Pascal Langdale)—break into what they think is an unoccupied house in order to bust open a hidden safe and liberate its contents on the orders of a fourth man (Kim Coates) on the phone. Once the two parties become aware of each other, a game of cat-and-mouse ensues throughout the mostly darkened mansion as Kelly tries to get Sophie to safety, even as Sophie herself contemplates throwing in with the thieves in exchange for a cut.

The initial idea for “See for Me” is undeniably gripping—the kind of audacious concept that someone like the late, great Larry Cohen might have transformed into a nifty exercise in B-movie ingenuity. But the screenplay by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue makes two key conceptual stumbles—one perhaps unavoidable—that prevent it from living up to its promise. The unavoidable problem is that while the idea of a home invasion thriller in which a blind person is guided with help of an app sounds clever, it does not add up to much because it puts Sophie on equal footing with the thieves way too early, considerably diminishing the threat potential. Perhaps this could have worked in the hands of a more visually inventive filmmaker like Brian De Palma, someone who could have still milked the concept for maximum suspense, but Okita never quite finds that next level of inspiration. We instead are left waiting impatiently for the presumably inevitable moment when Sophie’s phone will die and she will be forced to fend for herself without her high-tech advantage.