Then a young woman shows up at one of his gigs and says she's his daughter Tessa (Tessa Göttlicher), and she wants him to pay all the back child support he owes her mother. The arguments between Richie and Tessa are some of the best arguments between an adult child and their disappointing parent ever captured onscreen, and Seidl honors the work of the two actors by staying on them and not cutting until they're done. They overlap, they tear into each other, sometimes they yell, and there are moments where it seems like maybe one of the actors took the scene in an unanticipated direction, and the other decided to roll with it—and this, too, feels real.

One of the many things that makes Richie fascinating is that if you described him as a gigolo who performs music on the side rather than a working musician, he might not disagree with you. Seidl and his cowriter Veronika Franz don't have any illusions about any of their characters. There's no special pleading on behalf of anyone in the story or any romanticizing (although there's something about Thomas that makes you like him no matter how degraded his behavior).

There are probably too many scenes detailing Richie's carousing with various women—the issue is not any specific behavior depicted but a certain repetitiousness that sets in, the "OK, we got it already" factor. But even when the movie seems to be spinning its wheels a bit, there's always a pivot or surprising disclosure that makes the trip worth it, as when Richie is too drunk to perform, and his partner has to keep interrupting them to go into an adjoining room and tend to her elderly mother. The best parts of the film are reminiscent of John Cassavetes films, where you almost can't believe how unflatteringly the characters are being depicted and how far down the actors were willing to go in order to capture that level of delusion and misery. It's elating in a horrible kind of way. Liberating, almost.

Wolfgang Thaler's cinematography and Monika Willi's editing capture the desiccated loveliness of the town during wintertime, stressing negative space in the frame where vacationers would be if it were warmer. The story ends in a place that makes sense, with Richie getting something like a comeuppance and possibly, in his own mind, a redemption—although it's equally easy to imagine him, just two weeks after the final credits, packing his backs and going somewhere else.

Supposedly, this is the first part of a matching set of films, the other of which deals with Ritchie’s brother, who is introduced in the opening sequence where Ritchie performs for a sparsely populated memorial service and the two commiserate over the death of their mother, getting blitzed in the family home and creating an indoor shooting range. I confess that I am more excited to see this film than I am to see the next Star Wars or Marvel. If you’re as twisted as I am, you’ll get it.

Now playing in select theaters.