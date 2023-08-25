This time around, Neeson plays Matt Turner, a Berlin-based investment banker whose workaholism has driven a wedge between him and his wife Heather (Embeth Davidtz) and kids Zach (Jack Champion) and Emily (Lilly Aspell). Even on the day he ends up agreeing to drive the young ones to school, he spends half the ride talking down a nervous investor at the behest of his boss (Matthew Modine) so as not to lose their money. But before he can finally drop the kids off, another call comes in from a mystery phone left in the car. A disguised voice then informs him of a pressure-controlled bomb underneath his seat that he inadvertently triggered when he sat down and which will go off if he tries to exit the car. With his kids stuck in the back and the voice threatening to blow him up remotely if he lets anyone know of his plight or disobeys orders (making him watch a co-worker go boom to prove they aren’t joking), Matt is forced to drive around doing various tasks while trying to figure out who is doing this to him and why. Meanwhile, the police (led by Noma Dumezweni), convinced that he's the bomber, follow in hot pursuit.

Like a number of these recent Neeson action spectacles, "Retribution" is a remake of a foreign film—in fact, in what's perhaps the sole interesting thing about it, it's actually the third remake of the Spanish thriller of the same name (Dani de la Torre's "El desconocido") to emerge since that film debuted in 2015. I confess I haven’t seen any of the other permutations (which include the 2018 German take “Don’t. Get. Out!” or the 2021 South Korean version “Hard Hit”), but I can't imagine any of them were as utterly monotonous as this.

The screenplay for "Retribution" by Chris Salmanpour is so bereft of anything that might have given it some distinction; it feels like it was derived from a version of Mad Libs for writers hoping to develop the most formulaic scripts imaginable. None of the characters are particularly interesting or likable (the kids, in particular, are so annoying at times that few viewers would have begrudged Neeson’s character if he decided to pull over and stretch his legs for a few minutes). And director Nimród Antal handles the action beats in a resoundingly excitement-free manner; even the big twist in the final scenes is so crashingly obvious that virtually every audience member will have figured it out long before it's deployed.