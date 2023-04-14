Cage’s performance—a supporting turn since this movie is truly about Dracula’s titular underling—remains consistently entertaining, even when the film as a whole is less so. As Renfield, Nicholas Hoult serves as an amusing straight man: adorably flustered in a vintage Hugh Grant sort of way, with flashes of assertiveness when his character is called upon to kick ass. And he has to do that a lot: “Renfield” mixes understated comedy with insanely graphic violence in a way that’s too cartoonish to be shocking or scary. We’re talking severed limbs, exploding heads, and gushing torrents of blood. For the most part, this combination works, inspiring laughs and gasps in equal measure.

But Chris McKay’s film, from a script by Ryan Ridley and Robert Kirkman (“The Walking Dead”), undermines all that enjoyment with supporting players and subplots that aren’t nearly as compelling. The central dynamic in this contemporary telling of a familiar tale is that Renfield is sick of being stuck in a toxic, co-dependent relationship with his narcissistic boss. That’s a funny idea from the opening shot: a close-up of a nametag that says, “Hello My Name Is Renfield” as he sits in a circle at a self-help meeting. And the mundane humanization of these otherworldly figures calls to mind the deadpan humor of “What We Do in the Shadows.” But the material meant to beef up this story is so bland and underdeveloped it makes “Renfield” feel like a sketch concept stretched thin to feature length.

It has promise, though. McKay amusingly inserts Cage and Hoult’s portrayals of these characters into classic examples of the genre before establishing that they’re now living in New Orleans, looking for victims. They’ve set up shop in an abandoned hospital as Renfield seeks new bodies to feed his master, and Dracula struggles to regain his full strength. The makeup and visual effects are impressive throughout, as Dracula languishes in various states of gooey grotesquerie before returning to his typical flamboyant glory.