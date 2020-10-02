The film starts strong, pulling you into its mystery and strangeness. A young woman (Gabrielle Graham) stands in the bathroom of a hotel room, and jams an electrode into her skull, blood oozing out around the wound. She stares at her reflection and sobs uncontrollably, as whatever voltage coming into her from the electrode does its work. Next, we see her join the ranks of a group of women in a hotel elevator, all of them wearing turquoise track suits. They enter a private lounge, an eerie place pulsing with sinister energy, reminiscent of something out of "A Clockwork Orange." (Production designer Rupert Lazarus deserves huge props for his work throughout.) The young woman walks up to a big-wig sweltering in a suit and stabs him to death. It's an orgy of over-kill. The cops arrive and mow her down.

At that same moment, in another location, Tasya Vos (Riseborough), lying on a table in a pitch-black room, hooked up to some machine, hauls herself up out of whatever induced-sleep she was in. Pale and shaken, she then submits to a decompression exit interview with her boss, a deadpan Jennifer Jason Leigh. Through this scene, shot in a striking space where darkness surrounds the two women, who sit on white chairs at a white table, we get the kind-of sort-of picture of what we just witnessed. Tasya has been hired by this company to "enter into" other people who then carry out important assassinations. The company is a mysterious entity, lurking in the shadows, probably with a legitimate "front" so as to hide their real activities. Tasya is good at what she does, but being the "possessor" of other human beings comes at a huge cost. She has to be reminded of the reality of her own world. She forgot that she's separated from her husband. She's lost the track of her own identity.

Her next assignment is to "possess" Colin (Abbott), a nobody of no importance who happens to be dating the daughter of the CEO of a Kafka-esque multi-national corporation, intent on gathering as much information as possible about every citizen on the planet. The idea is for Tasya to inhabit Colin and have Colin kill the CEO (Sean Bean). Poor "possessed" Colin will take the rap for the murder, and he as potential son-in-law will be out of the way to inherit. Tasya does her research: she spies on Colin, listening in on his conversations, memorizing his intonations and vocabulary, so that she will "pass" as him once she's "in" him. These are such fun and intriguing ideas and "Possessor" doesn't do nearly as much with this as it could.