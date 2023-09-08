Unfortunately, Heather’s two main relationships, with her mom and her would-be partner Jonny (“Bodies Bodies Bodies” star Amandla Stenberg), rarely enhance each other. The werewolf parts of “My Animal” are also mainly teased, which is only distracting given how belabored and contrived Heather’s coming-out narrative otherwise tends to be.

The most resonant scenes in “My Animal” concern Heather’s frustrated ambitions as a hockey goalie. Her father, Henry (Stephen McHattie), provides support despite being distant and perhaps a little too comfortable living in a snowy, isolated little town. In any case, hockey—mostly practicing the sport, but also watching and talking about it with dad—grounds Heather in a specific way to seem real. The same can’t be said about Heather’s too neatly elided connection with her mom, whom Heather tries to avoid, and her girlfriend Jonny, who drinks, drives, and hangs out with a rowdy group of friends at a local pool hall.

Granted, “My Animal” is a tragic character study about a repressed young woman who cannot really connect with others despite her sometimes valiant and often clumsy efforts. At the same time, there’s something fundamentally missing from Heather and Jonny’s story, and it seems to be a sense of life and loss that extends beyond clichéd, pseudo-universal symbols of reckless youth. And while Jonny and Heather’s relationship isn’t unbelievable, it’s usually so undistinguished that it’s hard to get lost in. We learn only so much about these two characters from harshly front-lit, pseudo-dreamy makeout sessions. These heated and very red scenes only look cheap and affected given the skittish and sometimes flat-out rushed scenes that precede and follow.

These shortcomings might have been surmountable given a more rigorous focus on the inviting and/or potentially threatening details of Heather’s suggestive process of self-discovery. Sometimes, water cascading over the camera lens or visually stretching the world out using a fish-eye lens gives viewers the faint impression of emotions that the filmmakers otherwise rarely tap into. A wan synthesizer score likewise only calls back to more atmospheric movie music. This moody and sparse score is especially frustrating given that it was composed by Augustus Muller of the electronic duo Boy Harsher; the group’s other half, vocalist Jae Matthews, scripted “My Animal.”