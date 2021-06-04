As the film opens, college professor Ted Daniels (David Sullivan) is still reeling from the death of his wife Laura (Marguerite Moreau), with whom he had reunited after a brief estrangement just before her tragic-but-quirky demise. He now carries her ashes with him to his classes and visits to their favorite tiki bar in the small Colorado town where they moved to from Chicago in order to be closer to her family. Her family—a bunch of weirdos, naturally—already hate Ted for vaguely defined reasons and are now even more outraged that he won't give them Laura’s ashes so that they can perform a traditional family ritual out in the woods. After fuming for a while, they get Howl (Javier Muñoz)—the hotheaded oddball that they wish Laura had ended up with instead of some college professor—to steal her ashes so that they can dispose of them. Ted tracks them down, steals the ashes back in the nick of time, and hits the road for Chicago, where he plans to spread them at a favorite exhibition of theirs at the Field Museum.

Ted’s journey is marked with encounters with a number of strange people along the way. There is a beautiful woman (Shunori Ramanathan) that he meets in a bar who entices him with a offer to dance (her song selection—the immortal Spike Jones classic “You Always Hurt the One You Love”—proves to be the closest thing the film has to a highlight) and an invite back to her place that, unsurprisingly, gets a little weird. Then there's the dedicated Field Museum guard (Joel Murray) who has been tipped off to Ted’s plans and is there to ensure that nothing funny happens. Ted’s oddest encounters are with Laura herself, who appears to him as a vision throughout so that they can hash over the details of their relationship one last time. Meanwhile, Ted is in pursuit to get those ashes back with the kind of determination and belief in his own brilliance not seen since the glory days of Wile E. Coyote (and even winds up suffering a similar fate in the end).

When it comes to the actual intentions of writer/director Jack C. Newell, your guess is as good as mine. I presume that it's trying to say something about coming to terms with sudden loss, as well as the need to move on with life afterwards. And yet, the film never seems overly interested in doing that, or much of anything else. What could have been a powerful, timely, and potentially funny meditation on the grieving process is instead a work that's about as thin and flavorless as a gum wrapper.