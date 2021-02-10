The tale begins with a deceptively ordinary opening: the standard-issue "This is a movie about a great artist, here are a few summary details abut his life and art," with some landscape and architecture shots and images of Escher's work. Then it gradually moves on to become increasingly daring and fanciful, yet always remaining in service to the M.C. Escher, the Dutch draftsman and printmaker whose art became internationally famous during the post-World War II era.

Having forged a style that became instantly recognizable and widely imitated, Escher was a rare artist who managed to combine his influences into something genuinely new. His work is a geometric/mathematical surrealist vision of the objectively perceivable world, but also of the subjective interior, evoking ancient Arabic-North African graphics; the Salvador Dali-Pablo Picasso-Georges Braque anti-realist sensibility of the '20s and '30s, and computer models that would not become popular until decades after Escher started his own visual experiments.

Lutz and his collaborators, including a team of graphic designers and animators, make Escher's art come to life in surprising and amusing ways, from having one of his trademark salamanders appear in an otherwise "realistic" frame and then travel across increasingly "unreal" panoramas until we're in an Escher print, to re-imagining intricately patterned Escher artworks so that we seem to glide along them, or into them/through them. This happens slowly enough so that we can appreciate how deftly the artist translated negative space into positive space, in ways that made the distinction seem arbitrary: for instance, the black spaces between joined silhouettes of lizards or amphibians might become black birds with white spaces between them, then go back again. Or people and animals might move along one stretch of diagonal stairs and then jump to another, seeming to go upside down or sideways, in defiance of gravity, emphasizing the brain-teasing techniques that Escher perfected.

Lutz and his team have found a cinematic equivalent to the movement of the human eye over a static piece of pictorial art in a book or hanging on a museum wall. It's especially good at evoking that "wow" moment when you realize that a thing you were looking at has somehow, mysteriously turned into another thing. It's explaining the magic trick without ruining the magic, a magic trick of a different sort. This approach is so dazzling that one wishes the filmmakers had pushed it a bit further, deploying it even more often, or in more and subtler variations—perhaps figuring out a way to have the film itself flip back on itself structurally at key points, or end precisely where it started, so that the project itself seemed to have no beginning or end. (There's a hint of this, but not too much more.)