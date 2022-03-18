When the movie opens, Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) is stepping into her role as the first Black “master” of a predominantly White institution in New England. She previously attended the school, and is a tenured professor there as well. Her story is presented in parallel with Jasmine (Zoe Renee), a freshman moving into the dorms. When the student handing out room numbers notices what room Jasmine is in, she calls over her other White colleagues and says “guys, she got THE ROOM!” When asked what’s so special about “the room,” the student issues her a snarky welcome and walks away.

“The room,” as Jasmine’s roommate’s boyfriend Tyler (Will Hochman) explains, is where a gruesome death occurred. It has something to do with the curse of Margaret Millet, a woman assumed to be a witch who was dispatched not too far from the campus. Since the school is as old as America is, Millet’s ghost haunts it and, at 3:33 on December 3rd, she shows up to kill the student who lives there. “She drags them to Hell,” Tyler says. It just so happens that it’s always a Black student because, I assume, when Maggie wasn’t engaging in black magic, she was doing all sorts of racist things. This ghost story scares the natural curls out of Jasmine’s hair; in the next scene, it looks like she has an Ultra-Perm.

I questioned if Jasmine’s new hairstyle was a means of fitting in, but Diallo’s script never once gives us any insight into who Jasmine is. She’s an enigma who sleepwalks and is prone to visions that are supposed to be terrifying but come off as poorly rendered afterthoughts. The witch is really after her, but it’s nothing compared to real life. Or maybe it’s symbolic of real life? The movie is too much in shambles to clarify. Meanwhile, Jasmine’s White roommate and the other students issue all sorts of microaggressions, from saying she looks like Beyoncé to screaming out rap lyrics containing the N-word (in a party scene that is surreal and brutally effective). Despite the fact that there are a few other Black students on campus, we never see Jasmine interact with one until late in the film; its protracted nature is incredibly frustrating as it’s an intriguing indication of where “Master” might have gone.