Coinciding with the album’s 25th anniversary in 2019—and executive produced by Blige and Sean “Diddy” Combs—the documentary is your typical artist-controlled puff piece. We first begin with the singer’s early life growing up in Schlobohm housing projects in Yonkers. There, Blige navigated the devastating crack epidemic ravaging her neighborhood, an abusive household, and a mother dealing with alcoholism. She explains how her tumultuous roots instilled a sense of inadequacy within herself, causing her to self-medicate with booze whereby her only guiding light became her ability to sing.

In chronicling the singer’s life, Roth breaks the major beats into digestible chapters introduced by pithy intertitle cards displaying lyrics from Blige’s songs. In personable sit-down interviews, Blige explains how she found stardom: she recorded a cover of “Caught up in the Rapture” in a mall studio booth, which through a family connection landed in the hands of Uptown Records artist Jeff Redd. Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell, whom this film is dedicated to following his 2020 passing, took an interest in the young phenom and attached Combs as her producer.

What follows after this basic rundown are the standard components of an artist-backed documentary: in highly vulnerable interviews Blige shares her insecurities wrapped in tears; family and friends provide supporting commentary; meet-and-greets with her fans show the connection between the artist and devotees share. Even in these commonplace stagings, the key to this doc, however, is the genuineness that flows from fan interactions. It’s a common cliche for performers to extol their supporters with phrases like “this is for them.” But with Blige, one totally believes it. To the point that I wished we received more intimate meetings with her supporters—there’s a moment where one grateful woman shares with Blige how her voice kept her from taking her own life—rather than repetitive concert footage whereby the singer showcases her seminal tracks to packed arenas.