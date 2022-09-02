Trinitie and Lee-Curtis try to keep up airs whenever they’re on camera. Ebo changes the aspect ratio to inform us when we’re seeing the mockumentary footage and when we’re witnessing private details meant only for us. For Anita’s viewfinder, the Childs sit in golden thrones at the front of their empty church, explaining to future viewers certain types of worship like “praise miming,” which is exactly what you think it is. Like all Protestant pastors of this particular sect, Lee-Curtis is all razzle-dazzle, an entertainer who is always on and who has the attire to back up the flash. “I love Prada,” he says as the camera swoops through his massive closet filled with suits of so many colors they’d shame Joseph’s coat. The only thing more outrageous is the Childs’ shoe collection.

Trinitie, on the other hand, is the quintessential pastor’s wife: faithful, supportive and more than a little bit petty. Keeping up appearances seems to be her modus operandi, so it’s no surprise that fate will make her life a living Hell of embarrassments. A scene between her and Sister Denetta (Olivia D. Dawson) a former parishioner she runs into during a shopping frenzy at the mall is a hilarious and realistic exercise in good, old-fashioned Southern passive-aggressiveness. If you are a Church Lady, or if you know one, this scene will ring true while offering all the cringeworthy comedy the situation deserves.

And to where did all the worshippers of Wander to Greater Paths wander? To a new church run by a younger married couple, Keon and Shakura Sumpter (Conphidance and Nicole Beharie, respectively). Heaven’s House church not only makes a very loud and joyous noise unto the Lord on Sundays, it’s grown so big that the Sumpters have to open a second location. Unfortunately for the Childs, that grand opening corresponds with their plans to use that same Easter Sunday for Lee-Curtis’ triumphant return to the pulpit.