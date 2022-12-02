Perhaps the film may have succeeded in illuminating the diverse community of trans people by simply juxtaposing these conversations, allowing us more time to get to know these long-forgotten historical figures. Alas, Joynt seems almost afraid to spend too much time on them, continually pivoting away from the reenactments to underline their artifice or discuss with the actors how they see their experiences mirrored in those of the people they are portraying. This results in a picture that feels as if it is being constantly disrupted by its own making-of documentary, which is initially disconcerting and more than a little maddening. At one point, Valerio is informed by Joynt between takes that his character of Henry likely committed suicide not long after the conversation he’s portraying took place—not exactly the sort of crucial information one would typically feed to an actor on the day of filming.

None of these frustrations are as important as they may have been since the film is ultimately more of a self-reflexive exploration than a straightforward dramatization. What anchors the picture throughout its all-too-brief 75-minute running time is the brilliance of trans historian Jules Gill-Peterson, whose insights somehow cause the film’s many intricate layers to coalesce while beautifully articulating the essence of Joynt’s intent. It materializes in the words of a teacher who told Gill-Peterson, “Our job as historians is not to act as if we know things about people that they didn’t already know themselves.” At a time when historical figures are being judged purely through the prism of our current era, “Framing Agnes” encourages us to take people such as its titular heroine off the mantle reserved for objectified icons and see them for the complex human beings they are. In a powerful archival clip, actress Laverne Cox echoes these precise sentiments by informing Katie Couric on her talk show that trans people should not be subjected solely to invasive questions about their surgical procedures, as if that is all that defines them.

One of the film’s most moving moments occurs as Gill-Peterson, whose welcome presence gradually dominates the picture, is asked to read a stunning excerpt from an unpublished 47-page manuscript penned by Henry about his life and why there isn’t nearly as much of a difference between men and women as society would lead us to believe. “Framing Agnes” leaves us wanting to hear a lot more from the invaluable voices it has unearthed and all who are yet to be heard. Its framing devices may be too complicated for their own good, but what lingers is the humanity of the subjects Joynt has invited to speak for themselves. As the film fluctuates seamlessly between black-and-white imagery and the color of our present day, we find ourselves basking in the warmth of community, leaving no shadow of a doubt that there is strength in numbers. Among cinema’s great gifts is its ability to make us feel less alone, and “Framing Agnes” pries open the door to a world that holds the potential to save lives. Joynt knows that one film cannot encompass the entirety of this subject matter, but he has provided us the key for further exploration and that in itself is worth applauding.

Now playing in theaters.