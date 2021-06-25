The issue isn’t quite that Glazer, who’s currently expecting and therefore experienced first-hand about the topic, and Lee (also hailing from “Broad City”) don’t have substantial things to say about the casual and calculated forms of misogyny that surround maternity these days. On the contrary, the duo seems to have a lot on their mind when it comes to womanhood, race, city life, corporate culture, modern medicine and of course, toxic masculinity. Except, they seem to only scratch the surface of their queries and narrative goals. The overall sentiment you’re left with after “False Positive” is fierce admiration for a movie with bottomless ideas, and a sense of incompleteness that slightly overshadows it.

And yet, it’s easy to forgive the deficiencies of “False Positive,” simply because it feels so oddly unique. Lee’s film reminds one that while contemporary horror is thankfully chock-full of masterful films like “Hereditary” and “The Babadook” about the terrors of motherhood, it is far less prolific a genre in dismantling the taboos of expectancy, perhaps save for a “Prevenge” here or there. It is then no surprise that Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby” becomes the most obvious point of reference for Glazer and Lee in their New York yarn about a successful young woman struggling with fertility first, and then, an entire ecosystem of ruthless gaslighters that her husband might or might not be a part of.

She is Lucy (Glazer herself), an on-the-rise marketing executive about to get her big break in the business by finally leading a newly won account for her firm. But even though Lucy is technically treated as an equal to her male colleagues, you quickly sense that something is off—for starters, why is her harmless, seemingly supportive supervisor Greg (Josh Hamilton) always going to her and never one of the boys, to place an order for the team from Dig Inn? (This health-focused chain restaurant choice admittedly becomes an inspired running joke in the film.) Nevertheless, Lucy happily complies with her office’s taxing demands by day, while stressing out about her unsuccessful attempts at pregnancy by night. So after a long period of failures, she and her physician husband Adrian (a suitably domineering Justin Theroux) finally knock on the door of Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan, nailing his character’s genial uncanniness); Adrian’s former professor as well as a high-profile, highly in-demand doctor who’s developed his own secret method of fertility. And before we know it, Lucy is given the good news—she’s at last expecting. Though her condition is not without some tough complications that require a distressing but sometimes medically necessary process called selective reduction in order to increase her chances at a successful birth.