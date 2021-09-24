Ben’s also got cancer. You’d be forgiven for thinking that this is the sort of role that could be publicized as the role of Skerritt’s lifetime, or something equally patronizing. Thankfully, Skerritt doesn’t work like that. His low-key warmth gives director S.J. Chiro and screenwriter Thane Swigart a charming, nuanced performance that’s worthy of their considerate and moving adaptation.

That being said, it’s also very easy to assume the worst about “East of the Mountains” based on how Ben’s introduced to viewers. He heads for the mountains after a halting conversation with his adult daughter Renee (Mira Sorvino). Ben’s car breaks down along the way, though that doesn’t seem to bother him. We’ve already seen him stare down the length of his rifle, then turn away with disgust. So we already (sort of) know what’s on Ben’s mind.

You might imagine that Chiro and Swigart will over-stress Ben’s dark mood for cheap catharsis, especially given how, later on, they flash back to Ben’s earliest memories of his wife Rachel (Victoria Summer Felix). But Skerritt’s performance opens up Ben’s story in ways that make you want to look for his signature care and intelligence throughout “East of the Mountains.”

Ben’s like a great latter-day Clint Eastwood character in that he’s defined, but never really limited by his prickliness and intolerance. He sometimes slurs his speech when he’s done talking to people, as if his batteries needed recharging, like when he grumbles to Renee that, “I’m not sure my health is your business.” Ben also sometimes talks loudest with a murmur or a quiet stare, like when he offers money to Roberto (Robert Fuentes), a stranger who gives Ben a lift, but Roberto replies: “It’s not necessary.” It’s not just the words that Fuentes says, but the way that Fuentes lands on them, without ceremony or condescension.

You have to be open to, and even curious about Skerritt’s character if you're to know what makes “East of the Mountains” so special. A lot of scenes match Ben’s energy in the sense that they highlight little, unflashy qualities in his and his co-stars’ performances, like when Ben pokes down a small bridge, or when his plastic shopping bags rustle on his short walk back from the general store to his hotel room. Skerritt’s voice also turns over like a purring motor engine when his characters admires the handiwork of Anita (Annie Gonzalez), the animal vet that saves Rex’s life. He compliments her stitching, and while she doesn’t need to, she responds in kind but refusing to hold his hand: “I know. But thanks.”