Vivian Vázquez Irizarry, the co-director, narrator, and central character of "Decade of Fire," offers a rare, different view of her home. She grew up in the Bronx in the 1970s and remembers what it was like there before the wave of fires began. Irizarry and her family and neighbors are still angry about what happened there. It was already hard for the area's residents—mainly Black and Latinx families, ranging in income from working class to poor—to survive day-to-day in the first place, thanks to "redlining" (a racially discriminatory, though "unofficial," policy of rarely giving business and personal loans to poor, mostly minority people).

But in the 1970s, things got even worse. Callous landlords figured out that it was more profitable to let apartment buildings decay instead of repairing them, then hire local teenagers—many of whom were already in a nihilistic, angry frame of mind, due to racism and the lack of job opportunities—to set fires that would damage the structures beyond repair, resulting in insurance payouts. The structures were thought of as cash boxes that could be opened by lighting a match. The fates of the people who lived there—some of whom were injured or killed in the blazes—were not important.

Then came the ultimate indignity: the fires were blamed completely on the residents. The country's white-dominated media—which at that point was targeted mainly at suburban homeowners, and confirmed any racist attitudes they held—continually reinforced the same message: These people burned down their own homes. Therefore, there was no reason to care about them, or even investigate the agreed-upon narrative, because they and their neighborhood weren't worth caring about.

Vázquez Irizarry begins the story with a nostalgic, tender evocation of the pre-fire Bronx—a place with a vibrant street culture, distinguished by the smell of delectable food being cooked in homes and restaurant kitchens, and the sounds of radios and local musicians spilling from open doorways and windows in summer. Then she and co-director Gretchen Hildebran contextualize what came next, explaining the economic practices and racial attitudes that set the stage for what would eventually be revealed as ritualized arson.