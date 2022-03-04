To prove he was on the level, Brody gave out his office phone number and Manhattan address at 1650 Broadway, as well as his home address in Scarsdale, NY. Of course, people showed up in droves at both locations, creating a logistical nightmare. Brody threw $100 bills at some of his early appearances, and Maitland provides plenty of footage of reporters asking people how much money they’ll be hitting their new benefactor up for if they get to see him. Surprisingly, no one is asked if they had heard that other adage about how you can’t get something for nothing. Perhaps it’s because the media took this venture so seriously. Brody was on the front page of newspapers worldwide. Ed Sullivan put the wannabe singer-songwriter and his wife, Renee on his “really big shew.” On the same network, respected newsman Walter Cronkite reported on him after the two allegedly smoked grass. Cronkite looks real happy in that clip.

Brody’s experiment lasted 10 days. Before it went down in flames, he was constantly shadowed by a press corps that included the late "60 Minutes" correspondent Ed Bradley, and hounded by mobs of people seeking a snippet of his fortune. He appeared on TV looking sleep deprived and irritated, begging to be temporarily left alone and constantly changing his net worth from the original $25 million figure. As if the truth weren’t strange enough, Brody also attempted to bribe President Nixon to end the Vietnam War, going so far as to try and fly a helicopter into White House airspace despite warnings it would be blown out of the sky. “He kept telling the pilot to keep going while throwing money at him,” said Renee.

And then there are the letters that give “Dear Mr. Brody” its title. There are thousands of them, many in several boxes holed up in Hollywood producer Ed Pressman’s storage area, left there after a botched attempt to make a fictional movie of Brody’s life with Richard Dreyfuss in the lead. Others reside with Brody’s son, Michael Brody III. They are all unopened, and therefore unanswered. Considering the worldwide exposure, letters poured in from everywhere. Even if Brody’s intentions were completely noble, there’s no way he would have gotten through them all. His small group of helpers included a few friends, Renee and Bunny Jones, an entrepreneur with several hair salons. Jones sought money for her ventures and walked out of Brody’s house, to quote the reporter interviewing her, “as a beneficiary of his largesse.” They became partners in Astral Recording Studios.