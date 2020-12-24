The event remains controversial in the non-Soviet, still-dysfunctional Russia of today, with a true reckoning complicated by factors such as the secret unmarked graves of some of the victims. With frequent latter-day collaborator Elena Kiseleva co-writing the script, director Andrei Konchalovsky takes an unusual tack in depicting the massacre for “Dear Comrades.”

Yuliya Vysotskaya plays Lyuda, a middle-aged Communist Party functionary in the district, who’s having an affair with a local KGB op, the handsome, glib Loginov (Vladislav Komarov). Like the rest of their comrades, they’re annoyed by high prices and such but their status means they can cut ahead in certain lines at least. Her teenage daughter Svetka (Yuliya Burova) finds things at her job a little less cushy. Her job, in fact, is at the Electromotive factory, which is where the protests leading to the massacre will originate.

Lyuda’s a real piece of work, especially seen through Western eyes. She believes everything’s gone to hell since Stalin died. No, really. “If Stalin were alive, we’d be living under communism already,” she shouts at one point. One thing Americans in particular don’t really get about supposed “communist” countries like Russia in most of the 20th century, and Cuba, is that their systems never self-presented as ideally communistic—rather, the ostensible “revolution” was a work in progress, the ultimate fulfillment of which would be the much-bruited “dictatorship of the proletariat” accompanied by world revolution. Because communism doesn’t work in a world where capitalism exists.

Svetka and her own comrades are less concerned with achieving revolution than eating, and so the walkout begins. In Lyuda’s world of party meetings, familiar accusations are thrown about: the protesters are hooligans, gangsters, exploiting a “temporary hardship,” and ought to be stamped out.

When the massacre starts, the party members are stuck trying to leave the factory. The whole confrontation is seen through Lyuda's eyes, crawling to safety even as one of her own gets struck by a stray bullet. She survives, but she can’t find her daughter.