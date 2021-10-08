There are numerous moments in von Einsiedel’s new COVID-19 documentary on Netflix, “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis,” that achieve a similar power, particularly those involving migrant workers who have risked catching the virus in order to heal others, all the while being treated as second-class citizens. What’s interesting is in how the film’s chief strength simultaneously proves to be its occasional stumbling block. Ten co-directors from around the globe were assembled by von Einsiedel to provide their own perspectives on those who have kept society afloat during the pandemic. No matter what language is being spoken in any given instance—from Arabic and Farsi to Mandarin and Portuguese—the prevailing message being conveyed is one of unity.

After setting up the various story threads during its first half-hour, the film proceeds to jump seamlessly between them as a way of accentuating their universality. This juxtaposition is most impactful when editors Karen Sim and Raphael Pereira illustrate how the murder of George Floyd resounded throughout the world, illuminating how the struggle for equality transcends the boundaries of nations and how COVID-19 affirmed this truth in the starkest of terms with its disproportionate impact on underserved communities. Everything about this footage is of immense value, yet I found myself becoming occasionally frustrated at times when the film would disrupt a particular story thread that I wanted to continue following.

At its worst, the film threatens to devolve into a feature-length PSA for frontline workers comprised of familiar soundbites, fragmenting vital material that deserves to be expanded into a miniseries. That being said, there are enough individual vignettes here that are given the opportunity to breathe, and therefore resonate on a deeper level, enabling “Convergence” to overcome even its hokey virtual sing-alongs. As the number of US lives claimed by the virus climbs past 700,000, while roughly half the population remains stubbornly unvaccinated, von Einsiedel and his team have crafted a stirring tribute to the sheer incalculable nature of the sacrifice made by countless caregivers.