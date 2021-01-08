Yet even if defense of the homeland is the men’s key motivation, “Blizzard of Souls” doesn’t uphold empty heroism in its depiction of warfare without critique. The loss of human life left in the wake of each armed confrontation weights heavy on all the surviving participants. Their reactions to the carnage are marked with an emotional unpreparedness expected from teens and young men plucked from civilian life and thrown into the deadly trenches.

When not in active combat, the signs that the story doesn’t want to fully give into nationalism feel slightly more pronounced. Briefly away from the chaos near the film’s climax, Arturs burns two pieces of propaganda, one Soviet and one German, asserting that his loyalties lie with the hopes of an independent Latvia. But later when his bravery is publicly recognized, a doubtful glance at a mother whose son died in the battlefield hints that there’s uncertainty within him about whether it was all worth it.

Clean-shaven and wide-eyed, Brantevics’ youthful appearance reaffirms Arturs' boyish mental state that comes through even when violence surrounds him. From the playful moment where his sibling paints a mustache on him to the two of them stuffing their mouths with candy while in full uniform, Arturs’ childlike innocence endures despite being forced to kill others to save himself. In that sense, there’s not really a strong transition from kid to man in spite of the injuries and painful tragedies he withstands. We witness his arc but we are not affected by it.

Every character in "Blizzard of Souls," including the soldier Arturs befriends and his romantic interest, suffers from a similarly limited construction of their innermost aspirations, patriotic convictions, or even a back-story. This yields a movie with plenty of small portions that communicate thought-provoking ideas and gripping melees but without a substantial human anchor. “Blizzard of Souls” is instead at its most moving when the title manifests in a dreamlike manner, departing momentarily from realism. At least then we can spiritually connect with Arturs’ oppressive, self-imposed sense of duty.