Along the way, writer/director/editor Julie Sokolow offers a wide array of archival footage, most of which Baumer himself shot and narrated. A prolific documentarian, Baumer recorded everything all the time and posted videos on YouTube and Instagram daily. These clips feature him talking with nonstop intensity about whatever he encounters on his ambitious adventure. Solemn cows, a dead turtle, garbanzo beans gobbled straight from the can, a quiet lake on a peaceful morning—he marvels at all of it, usually with a buoyant and childlike enthusiasm.

“I don’t want to live in a world where penguins don’t exist!” the long-haired, bespectacled Baumer shouts at one point while discussing the decimation of the polar ice caps.

His energy and offbeat sensibility are a lot to take, though, even over the course of just 85 minutes. If you don’t find him completely annoying, perhaps you’ll become enthralled in the daring and sacrifice of Baumer’s mission, as Sokolow clearly intends. This is a guy who literally walked the walk, raising money and giving his life for the crucial cause that drove him. His passion was genuine; his dedication, inspiring. But “Barefoot” makes the mistake of deifying him posthumously at the expense of rounding him out as a full human being, and it pads its running time with inane footage that grows repetitive.

“Barefoot” also relies on a series of talking head interviews with people who essentially say the same things about him over and over in slightly different ways. Sokolow talks with Baumer’s mother and father, who help humanize their only child with stories of his active, outdoorsy youth. Anecdotes about his hockey and baseball prowess growing up in Bangor, Maine, lay the foundation for the arduous physicality of his journey. Friends and co-workers recall his willingness to jump in and lend his time and voice to various environmental causes.