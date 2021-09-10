Rongione is outstanding throughout, but never better than when he's showing us how Yvan's "professionalism" amounts to a conscious suppression of any type of moral read on what’s happening. His wife starts to seem like a more advanced, or enflamed, version of whatever Yvan is. Cléau matches Rongione by out-underplaying him, which could not have been easy to do, so controlled is Rongione's affable, "I'm just an average guy trying to do a good job" take on the hero. Inés looks beautiful in her array of designer dresses, gowns and swimsuits, and seems to live to swim in fancy pools and sip cocktails in luxury hotel lobbies and smoke cigarettes and make chit-chat, immersing herself with pleasure the life that Yvan's business has given her, and guiding him back toward the established processes whenever he shows so much as a glimmer of regret for anything bad that he might be enabling.

There's a touch of Graham Greene ("The Quiet American") to the film's portrayal of corruption as it is manifested in a country's upper classes. The well-off yet quietly terrified people that Yvan mingles with are all wondering how they can escape whatever fates keep befalling the disappeared, executed, and persecuted. Their motivations blend self-interest, greed, and a reluctance to stand for any principle that might bring harm, or even inconvenience, upon them. Some of them seem appalled at themselves for being such small, sad creatures, but others are more matter-of-fact, and talk of how important it is to accept change. A priest who entrusts his investments to Yvan's bank calls what's happening to Argentina "a purification phase," as if something in the water needs to be filtered out.

There's a family in this film, headed by one of the hero's clients, that has been missing an adult daughter for years—a political agitator who protested what the military was doing. The way that the movie expresses the family's' ongoing grief and terror by stepping around is possibly as chilling as any visualization of her fate might have been. She's just not there anymore.

I'm not sure what I expected from "Azor," but I didn't expect what it gave me, and that should be considered high praise. As in certain 1970s paranoid films about powerful people exercising their will through intimidation (I kept thinking of "The Conversation," because of all the words and phrases that remain eerily unexplained) the movie is set in a world that is disordered and violent but presents itself as functioning and "normal." In its measured, rigorously classical way, the movie gets at an dark truth about what happens to the citizens of a country where one side has been disempowering, intimidating, obstructing, and denuding the other over a period of years, and the other side can't be bothered to mount an effective resistance because they're mainly concerned with protecting whatever they've still got, and hoping that whatever bad things happened to the ruling junta's enemies don't happen to them, too.

