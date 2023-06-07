The greatest pleasures in this overproduced miniseries will only please pre-existing fans, who have either already bought what Schwarzenegger’s now reselling—the unstoppable foreigner and people’s hero who overcame great adversity and achieved his wildest dreams—or just want to see the ex-Governator skittishly namedrop career lowlights like “The Villain” and “Batman and Robin” before and after new soundbites from Sylvester Stallone and James Cameron that make Schwarzenegger look better.

Schwarzenegger cocks a schticky eyebrow and puffs on evenly-lit cigars while admiring coffee table-sized books filled with high-resolution photos of himself from over the years. He has a PR-friendly anecdote or take for almost every moment in his public life, from the first time he met his ex-wife Maria Shriver (and complimented her ass to her mom Eunice) to his extramarital affair with Mildred Patricia Baena, and their son Joseph, both of whom he acknowledges in “Arnold.”

That stuff’s old news, or old enough that it can be used to embellish the Austrian Oak’s progress narrative, which only makes brief stops at major life events, like the death of his brother Meinhard or the box office failure of “Last Action Hero,” to shrug them off with platitudinous grace.

Arnold waves away the boisterous, bullying media persona that he and his people have pumped up for decades now, calling it so much “smäh,” a German word that he translates as “bullshit” (more like a jokey con job). It’s sort of amusing to see Schwarzenegger soften history to his whims, going so far as to sparingly acknowledge the L.A. Times and their critical investigative reporting, including some light talking head interviews with reporters Mark Z. Barabak and Carla Hall. He apologizes, again, for having “behaved badly.”

Schwarzenegger also dismisses antisemitism as “a horrible, loser ideology” in a clip from one of his recent social-media fireside chats. That line complements his recent claims about having only admired Hitler’s way with words, not his Nazi politics, which probably plays better if you either don’t remember or care about the part of that 1992 Spy Magazine article on Schwarzenegger where writer Charles Fleming confirms the rumor that Schwarzenegger used to gift people with records of Hitler’s speeches.