Erik Nelson’s “Apocalypse '45,” a fascinating look at the final months of the brutal War in the Pacific, stands apart from most other takes on the subject. None of the familiar elements that I referred to earlier turn up at any point in the proceedings. Instead of employing the usual combination of narrator and interviews to help relate the narrative, Nelson, a frequent collaborator of Werner Herzog, uses narration weaved together from interviews with two dozen men who actually lived through the events depicted here to give focus to the footage. As for the footage, it is comprised of more than 700 reels of archival color footage that has been stored at the National Archive, virtually none of which has been seen by the public before, and has been digitally restored in 4K.

Among the items on display here is a piece of genuine and heretofore unseen bit of film history. Towards the beginning of the film, there is footage shot in the wake of the attack of Pearl Harbor that illustrates the decimation of the Pacific Fleet. These scenes, which capture the wreckage in simple but horrifyingly direct detail, were shot by none other than legendary filmmaker John Ford, who was one of a number of notable American filmmakers employed by the government to help chronicle the war. (This story was recounted in the excellent 2017 documentary “Five Came Back.”)

The rest of the footage may not have the same pedigree as the Ford material but the moments captured here by the cameramen embedded with the troops is often stunning. We see scenes depicting the Battle of Manilla, aerial bombing runs, troops heading in the direction of the island of Iwo Jima not realizing the absolute carnage that awaited them, kamikaze pilots aiming their planes at American targets on suicide missions, footage shot back home of A-bomb tests, and the aftermath of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which hastened the end of the war but at a terrible cost that mankind continues to reckon with to this day. (It should be noted that these sequences have not been sanitized and some of the things they show—scores of dead and badly wounded bodies, a person in Saipan jumping off of a cliff to their death rather than be captured, survivors of the A-bomb blast—will be hard for many viewers to take.) The interviews with the participants are equally fascinating in how they provide a plain and unadorned take about what it was like to live through these events, as well as perspectives that have developed after having lived with these memories for so long.