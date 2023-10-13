And yet some of the film’s most memorable moments give us a little breathing room to absorb the information. Leni Riefenstahl watches the iconic “Triumph of the Will” propaganda film she made for Hitler, insisting that it had “nothing to do with politics” and that all she did was shape the material before her so it would have “a beginning, a middle, and an end” and “a thrill.” But as she looks over the footage of Nazis marching to the powerful music score that most people today find horrifying, she smiles, and her eyes glow with pride and pleasure.

Later, there is a segment on people who stream their lives, sometimes 24/7. An astonishing note as the images whiz by: a gamer who live-streamed his plays fell asleep at the console, and somehow, his viewers increased ten times. I’m guessing it was not because they wanted to watch him sleep—the few seconds we see of him sleeping in his chair are as boring and uncomfortably intrusive as you would expect. They wanted to see what he would do when he woke and found out how many people had been watching him. One of the longer segments in this section follows a live streamer as he gets into trouble, being threatened by a self-described gangster and ending up in a police car. Later, we see him confessing to his followers that the experience was traumatic.

This, probably his most authentic moment on camera, underscores one of the film’s core themes, the difference between the way we present ourselves, the way we hope to be seen, the way we are seen, and the way we are, often overlapping, never the same. This is glimpsed early on, as a young woman lets herself breathe and relax her stomach muscles after taking several photos in a pose she thought made her look more appealing. We see representatives of different countries presenting their votes in a Eurovision contest, apparently each on camera in his own country. But it turns out they’re all in the same studio, in front of a green screen. And then, it gets disturbing. We see outtakes from an ISIS propaganda video, a young man on camera trying hard to sound tough as he keeps forgetting his lines and their prop, a bird of prey, keeps squawking. He finally advises the off-camera people filming him that they can fix it in the edit.