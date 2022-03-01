The Unloved, Part 99: The Quick and the Dead

Sam Raimi is about to make what could be a triumphant return to filmmaking or proof that art in America has been neutered to the point of harmlessness. If Marvel takes the fire out of Sam Raimi on his movie "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" ... not to be dramatic, but what hope left are we meant to have that American cinema isn't dead?

I'm especially nervous because Sam Raimi was one of the first directors I ever loved. When I was about 9 or 10 my father and I rented "Evil Dead 2" and I was stunned into silence. By now I'd seen my fair share of Chuck Jones and Frank Tashlin Looney Tunes but to see their grammar applied to a movie with Ray Harryhausen-style monsters and chainsaw arms. When you're a certain kind of kid you're in hog heaven.