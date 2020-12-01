The Unloved, Part 84: Reign of Fire

Today, my friends, the Unloved is seven years old. I decided to celebrate with a big action movie that happens to be set in 2020 and be about the last survivors of the apocalypse. Couldn't possibly be a little relevant or upsetting, could it?

Anyway, I just want to say a big thank you as ever to Matt Zoller Seitz for picking this column up in the first place, and to Brian Tallerico, Nick Allen, and Chaz Ebert for continuing to help and support The Unloved, and for keeping the lights on at RogerEbert.com with such passion and conviction and love. It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to do this work here all these years. Here's to another seven and to the memory of the great Roger Ebert.



